Land surveyors buy into gov’t’s digitalization agenda

Hundreds of members of the Land Surveying Division (LSD) of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) from across the country have gathered in Tamale, the Northen regional capital, for their 2023 annual seminar.

This year’s seminar, which began yesterday and is expected to end on Saturday, focuses on “Smart thinking – geospatial solutions for Ghana’s digitized economy."

This stems from the fact that the world is currently going through a digitalization era with most daily activities being highly dependent on innovative digital and computer technologies with Ghana's economy evolving on digital platforms and channels to deliver goods and services in the last few decades.

Obviously, geospatial information will be the game-changer since most planning and development is location-based.

In view of this, land surveying professionals must therefore conceptualize a better and smart approach to delivering products that hitherto were accustomed to the traditional way of surveying. The digital location-based data and services, with other attribute integration, can enable more efficient resource allocation for better service delivery which ultimately would impact national development.

The activities of land surveyors have always been the backbone of most societal engagements. This was evident in the COVID-19 era, where authorities relied on geospatial tools for quarantining, contact tracing, social distancing, identifying the exact location of infected persons and tracing their movements. This made isolation of the infected persons easier, as it minimized the need to impose mobility restrictions or business closures.

Members of the Land Surveyors Division of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors believe that with the help of geospatial solutions, they can advance land and property management rights, improve the records, and come up with solutions against encroachment, especially when digitalization of land records has empowered the citizenry, which has improved the revenue of the Lands Commission and Ghana at large.

Geospatial technology

In a presentation on the theme for the seminar at the plush Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South-East, Surveyor Francis Manu Adabor noted that geospatial technology is an essential component of natural resource management as natural resources are directly affected by changes in the shape and the extent of any proposed environmental disturbance.

“It provides the means to integrate diverse intersects based on their geospatial attributes thus allowing for holistic analysis. It also makes it possible to observe remote and inaccessible places thus making accurate and timely spatial data science readily available. We therefore as a country benefit immensely if we allow such technologies to take a centre stage of our natural resource management”, he explained.

He stated that geospatial technology is relevant in aspects of Ghana’s economy and should be properly appreciated in the various planning activities by various institutions and agencies.

He recommended that the GhIS geospatial intelligence form core of any academic curriculum in most programmes concerning lands and natural resource management adding that ministries, departments and agencies in charge of natural resources management should set up GhIS geospatial units that can help policy makers to make informed decisions.

Professionalism

For his part, the National President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Surveyor Daud Sulemana Mahama, who presided over the function, entreated members of the GhIS to exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and avoid any act that could tarnish the reputation.

He said the GhIS would collaborate with the relevant government agencies to deal with surveyors who do not work according to the professional standards and ethics of the Institution.

The Chairman of the Land Surveying Division (LSD) of GhIS, Surv. Isaac Larbie noted that Ghana's digitalization drive has become the bedrock of many developmental needs in the economy, hence the need for Land surveyors to think outside the box, be innovative and explore smart ways of integrating into the digital space of this economy.

Surv. Larbie said the Surveying and Mapping Profession in Ghana fully identifies with the aspirations of the Government under the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization (MoCD) to bring developments closer to the people by ensuring the convergence of communication technologies to facilitate the promotion of a viable integrated national development process within a global setting.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu noted that geospatial data is at the heart of national planning and resource allocation, adding that these are becoming signposts for poverty alleviation and used to improve social services, create jobs, improve living conditions as help policy makers and planner to make informed decisions about land use, resource management and infrastructural development.

As part of the occasion, the LSD presented a Special Award to His Royal Highness, Kumbun-Naa Yiri II, Naa Alhaji Iddrisu Abu, the Chief of Kumbungu Traditional Area for his meritorious service to the nation as the longest serving director of survey.

Brief history

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors was established on the 28th of February 1969 at the Annual General Meeting at the Ghana Branch of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors at which a resolution was passed to that effect and the Constitution was promulgated. Membership of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors comprises members of the recognized Overseas Professional Bodies who were practicing in Ghana viz: Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

Members of the Licensed Surveyors Association also agreed to be incorporated into the Ghana Institute of Surveyors in the class of Licentiates.

Among others, the Institution exists to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of that knowledge, which constitutes the profession of a Surveyor, namely, the arts, sciences and practice of determining the value of all descriptions of landed properties for the purposes of rating, insurance, mortgage, probate, taxation, feasibility, accounting, purchase or sale and compensation and for such other purposes as may be requested and or necessary.

It is also into managing and developing estates and other businesses concerned with the management of landed property, facilities management as well as cost engineering and surveying the structure and conditions of buildings, civil engineering works, process facilities and their maintenance, alteration and improvement.