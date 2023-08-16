Ghanaians deserve an apology from Akufo-Addo for the worsening state of the economy—Prof Adei

16.08.2023 LISTEN

Professor Stephen Adei, a former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has bemoaned the deteriorating economic situation of the country.

According to Prof Adei, Ghanaians deserve an apology from President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also not a choice, despite the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) poor leadership in an interview with Asaase Radio’s TownHall Talk.

“We have a problem with governance in this country… People in government whether National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not admit fault. I think it is a bad practice.

“I haven’t heard an explicit statement from the President or Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, that ‘we are sorry for what has happened to Ghana’ even whether things went beyond our capacity, whether it was Ukraine -Russia war, COVID-19 pandemic,” Prof Adei stated.

He continued by asserting that Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardship.

“The next three years, whether it’s Mahama or any of the NPP candidates, things will be extremely difficult for Ghanaians and it requires mobilizing Ghanaians to accept certain realities,” he stated.

In reaction to the Bank of Ghana's (BOG) justification of a $250 million head office, Professor Adei said the timing was inappropriate.

“We are in such a deep hole that you should not be building new headquarters,” he emphasised.