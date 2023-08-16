We've failed to deliver what we promised Ghanaians on fight against corruption – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has admitted that when it comes to the fight against corruption, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed.

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP came to power in 2017 after campaigning hugely on the promise to fight corruption following constant allegations of corruption in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

As part of efforts to fulfil that promise, the President after assuming the top role appointed former Attorney General Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption and corruption-related offenses.

Unfortunately, that move did not work with Martin Amidu later describing President Akufo-Addo as the mother serpent of corruption.

Speaking to Citi TV in an interview, Ken Agyapong defended the President, insisting that he should not be blamed for the failed fight against corruption alone.

According to him, the judiciary’s slow pace at dealing with cases has also not helped the fight against corruption.

“To be frank with you, whatever we said durian the campaign we’ve not been able to do it. Fighting corruption. There are so many cases that went to court but manipulations and machinations or whatever, they’ve not even completed about five of them.

“Ghanaians are impatient and because of that people are doing things with impunity. But when you are blaming the president you should blame the judiciary too because of the delays. What I’m saying is the judiciary is part of the problem and the government is also part of the problem,” Ken Agyapong said.

The flagbearer hopeful of the NPP is of the view that government alone cannot fight corruption.

As president in the future, Ken Agyapong says he will educate Ghanaians as part of the fight to reduce corruption in the country.

“For us to fight corruption to reduce corruption we have to educate every Ghanaian. Every Ghanaian should be a partner to government so that we begin to teach them and imbibe in them good morals,” the Assin Central MP said.