I won’t say NPP is incompetent but Ghanaians can’t praise us for moving dollar rate from GHS4 to GHS12 – Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is unhappy with the poor performance of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar under President Akufo-Addo's administration.

According to him, although he does not believe the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is incompetent, he is convinced in his mind that Ghanaians cannot praise government for overseeing the huge depreciation of the local current.

He was explaining why he blasted Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah who he clarifies is the government official he described as a ‘strategist’.

“I was drawing the attention of the Minister [John Kumah] who was on the floor of the house by 12 o'clock saying that we are not going to IMF today we are not going to IMF tomorrow and 2pm we announced that we’ve gone to IMF. And this same guy goes out to say that we don’t want somebody like Ken Agyepong.

“That’s why I responded. That doesn’t mean I’m saying that NPP is incompetent but I will admit that moving from GHS4 to GHS12 you cannot shower praises on NPP. Read my lips. That’s the gospel truth,” Ken Agyapong said during an interview with TV3.

Among the 10 aspirants contesting for the flagbearer position of the ruling NPP, Ken Agyapong insists that he stands tall.

He is optimistic that if he is made flagbearer, he will lead the NPP to break the 8 in the 2024 General Elections to transform the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

