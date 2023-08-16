ModernGhana logo
Hogbetsotsoza: Awoamefia cautions public against letter by 'Duto of Anlo' ahead of festivities

The office of the Awomefia, the traditional ruler of the Anlos has cautioned the public against a letter circulating believed to be informing the public about the upcoming Hogbetsotso festival.

In a statement signed by Agbotadua Kumassah, the Spokesperson of Awomefia, it is explained that a letter dated August 12 from ‘a self-acclaimed Dutor of Anlo’ should be disregarded by the public while urging security agencies to take action to avoid chaos in the future.

“The attention of HRH Togbi Sri III the Awoamefia of ANLO DUKOR, the Awadada of ANLO DUKOR, the Paramount Chiefs/Wings Chiefs of ANLO DUKOR, and the ANLO TRADITIONAL COUNCIL (ATC) have been drawn to a letter in circulation headed as above on the letterhead of a self-acclaimed ‘DUTOR OF ANLO and signed by Prof. Togbi Damadzi IV dated 12th August 2023.

“The purported letter is hereby attached for ease of reference.

HRH Togbi Sri III and Anlo Traditional Council hereby states, without equivocation that the only Authority in Anlo Dukor under whose auspices and authority the Hogbetsotsoza is celebrated is the Awoamefia with the support of the Anlo Traditional Council (ATC).

“HRH the Awoamefia, therefore, calls on the sector MINISTER to take immediate action to forestall any provocative actions of these sections of the Lafe clan to create chaos and confusion in our beloved Anlo Dukor.

“In the meantime, HRH the Awoamefia calls on the security agencies to enforce law and order in Anlo Dukor,” the statement read.

The famous festival’s celebrations get underway in Anloga, the ceremonial and traditional capital of the Anlo state, on the first Saturday of November.

