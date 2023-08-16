ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Restore GN Savings and Loans license – Former employees to govt

Social News Restore GN Savings and Loans license – Former employees to govt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A group calling itself concerned former employees of defunct GN Savings and Loans Limited is appealing to the Akufo-Addo government to restore the bank’s license to complement efforts in creating and sustaining jobs.

GN Bank which was under the Groupe Nduom brand lost its operational license after it was reclassified as a Savings and Loans firm in 2019.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra to commemorate 4 years of the bank’s license revocation, the former Eastern Regional Manager of the defunct Bank, Kofi Fosu, lamented that the decision of the Bank of Ghana has negatively impacted the livelihoods of over 3000 households.

“Passionately, we are appealing to the President of the Republic to intervene by using his executive powers to urge the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, to restore the operational license of GN Savings and Loans. Such action will restore the lost opportunities to the employees, customers, shareholders and the business community.”

“Restoration of GN Savings and Loans will also help to restore the lost confidence in indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurs and galvanise the private sector as an engine of economic growth,” the former Eastern Regional Manager of GN Bank appealed.

Kofi Ofosu further called on the Receiver to protect the remaining assets of GN Savings and Loans.

“We also call on the Receiver to take appropriate measures to protect the remaining assets of GN Savings and Loans from further destruction”.

The Supreme Court on July 20 gave businessman and politician, Paa Kwesi Ndoum the green light to challenge the revocation of the license of GN Bank at the High Court.

This follows a judgment by the apex court overturning an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal barring it from challenging the revocation at the High Court.

GN Bank which was under the Groupe Nduom brand was part of a number of financial institutions whose licenses were revoked in 2018 as part of the banking sector clean-up exercise.

Paa Kwesi Nduom who is the founder of the bank made an application to the High Court challenging the revocation.

But respondents in the matter including the Bank of Ghana moved to the Court of Appeal for a determination that the appropriate forum for challenging the revocation under the specialized deposit-taking institutions ACT is through arbitration.

The Court of Appeal granted their application, stayed proceedings at the High Court, and directed the parties for arbitration.

-citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Hogbetsotsoza: Awoamefia cautions public against letter by 'Duto of Anlo' ahead of festivities
16.08.2023 | Social News
Accra-to-London: Cars used for Wanderlust trip shipped back to Ghana
16.08.2023 | Social News
Use cutting-edge technologies to improve fishery sector - Hawa Koomson to graduates
16.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

'We steal and sell babies for GH50' — Baby thief escapes lynching by angry mob at Aboabo Extension 'We steal and sell babies for GH¢50' — Baby thief escapes lynching by angry mob ...

2 hours ago

Upper East Region tops elephantiasis infections; records 2,373 cases Upper East Region tops elephantiasis infections; records 2,373 cases

2 hours ago

Omanhene reminds Akufo-Addo of promise to create new District in Agona West Omanhene reminds Akufo-Addo of promise to create new District in Agona West

2 hours ago

NDC youth wing to picket at Finance Ministry against 10 tax on bet winnings NDC youth wing to picket at Finance Ministry against 10% tax on bet winnings

3 hours ago

Nkwanta South MP begs government to fix Gekyebum bridge Nkwanta South MP begs government to fix Gekyebum bridge

3 hours ago

Amansie Central commences investigations into alleged police killing of two at Jacobu Amansie Central commences investigations into alleged police killing of two at J...

3 hours ago

Stay away from homosexuality - NDC PC for Bibiani tells students Stay away from homosexuality - NDC PC for Bibiani tells students

3 hours ago

Fraud hits National Rental Assistance Scheme as 200 to face court Fraud hits National Rental Assistance Scheme as 200 to face court

3 hours ago

Madam Araba Tagoe has died NDC loses Araba Tagoe

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Im a man of action, different from all other aspirants - Ken Agyepong NPP flagbearer race: I’m a man of action, different from all other aspirants - K...

Just in....
body-container-line