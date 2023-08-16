Accra-to-London: Cars used for Wanderlust trip shipped back to Ghana

16.08.2023 LISTEN

After the resounding success of their extraordinary journey from Accra to London by road, Wanderlust Ghana’s vehicles are currently en route back to Ghana, marking the culmination of an awe-inspiring adventure.

The captivating expedition, which captured the imagination of audiences across social media platforms, featured a captivating array of vehicles that undertook the epic trek.

The 16-day journey reached its triumphant conclusion on August 6, as the convoy of vehicles arrived in London amidst jubilant celebrations and a flurry of excitement.

The remarkable fleet included two Toyota Land Cruisers, a commanding Ford F-150 Raptor, an agile Lexus RX350, and an iconic Mercedes Benz G-Wagon (G63).

While the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon gracefully concluded its expedition in the Schengen area of europe, the other four vehicles that admirably completed the arduous journey in the United Kingdom have been securely stowed in containers, embarking on their homeward voyage back to Ghana.

In a tweet from the group’s official Twitter account, the sentiment was resoundingly clear: “The cars are definitely coming home.”

Wanderlust Ghana embarked on this ambitious endeavor with the noble aim of raising funds to support underserved communities.

-Citi Newsroom