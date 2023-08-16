ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sustaining the mental health agenda in Ghana

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Health Sustaining the mental health agenda in Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana has over 2.3 million people living with various mental health conditions, yet mental health care remains a challenge, with a 98% treatment gap.

Since 2022, the country has been implementing the Director General’s Special Initiative for Mental Health (DG-SIMH) in four regions to address the gaps and strengthen the standard of mental health and well-being.

The five-year initiative supported by the Government of Norway and USAID seeks to get 100 million more people to access quality and affordable mental health services in 12 countries around the world, including Ghana.

Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is enhancing the capacity of the implementing regions and partners to ensure the sustainability of the initiative and other inventions even after the implementation period.

“Through the WHO Special Initiative for Mental Health, Ghana has stepped up efforts to improve mental health care. So now we are working to ensure that the significant effort being made is sustained beyond the lifespan of the initiative,” says the Noncommunicable Diseases & Risk Factors Officer at WHO Ghana, Dr. Joana Ansong, during a sustainability planning and business case development workshop for the implementing partners in Kumasi.

On her part, the Deputy Director for Mental Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Amma Boadu lauded the foresight of WHO in seeking to enhance capacity for sustainable programming and pledged the service’s commitment to leverage the new skills to sustain health programmes at all levels.

The workshop was aimed at building the foundational knowledge and expertise of the regions to effectively pursue, secure, and manage strategic partnerships for sustainable and impactful health programs.

“This capacity will help us to address gaps in our efforts to sustain mental health programmes and other health interventions, especially at the subnational level where resources are very constrained,” Dr. Boadu noted.

Participants described the workshop as timely and insightful as they were empowered with the requisite technical competence to build strong business cases for sustainable health interventions.

“This is the first time we are participating in this kind of workshop. We are ready to leverage the skills to not only mental health programmes but all other health interventions,” says Mr. Edward Owusu, the Savannah Regional Mental Health Coordinator.

The four-day workshop saw participants taking through partnerships, resource mobilization, and advocacy to strengthen their capacity to sustain their health programmes.

More from Health
ModernGhana Links
Upper East Region tops elephantiasis infections; records 2,373 cases
16.08.2023 | Health
Bono East medical stores need startup fund to start operations — Regional Director
15.08.2023 | Health
Ghana College of Registered Nurses and Midwives inducts 250 associate memebers
15.08.2023 | Health
Top Stories

1 hour ago

The major challenge facing Ghana is lack of patriotism, honesty and discipline — Ken Agyapong The major challenge facing Ghana is lack of patriotism, honesty and discipline —...

1 hour ago

I'm not responsible for Ahmed Suale's death; his own deeds caused his death — Ken Agyapong I'm not responsible for Ahmed Suale's death; his own deeds caused his death — Ke...

1 hour ago

250m for new BoG head office senseless, stupid — Randy Abbey fumes $250m for new BoG head office senseless, stupid — Randy Abbey fumes

1 hour ago

We've failed to deliver what we promised Ghanaians on fight against corruption – Ken Agyapong We've failed to deliver what we promised Ghanaians on fight against corruption –...

1 hour ago

I wont say NPP is incompetent but Ghanaians cant praise us for moving dollar rate from GHS4 to GHS12 – Ken Agyapong I won’t say NPP is incompetent but Ghanaians can’t praise us for moving dollar r...

2 hours ago

'Stop ruling with iron hands' — Obrempong Nyanful Krampah cautions autocratic chiefs 'Stop ruling with iron hands' — Obrempong Nyanful Krampah cautions autocratic ch...

2 hours ago

KsTU appoints Prof. Gabriel Dwomo as new Vice-Chancellor to end impasse KsTU appoints Prof. Gabriel Dwomo as new Vice-Chancellor to end impasse

2 hours ago

Hogbetsotsoza: Awoamefia cautions public against letter by 'Duto of Anlo' ahead of festivities Hogbetsotsoza: Awoamefia cautions public against letter by 'Duto of Anlo' ahead ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has regretted sacking Adu Boahen over Anas expos – Kennedy Agyapong Akufo-Addo has regretted sacking Adu Boahen over Anas exposé – Kennedy Agyapong

3 hours ago

'We steal and sell babies for GH50' — Baby thief escapes lynching by angry mob at Aboabo Extension 'We steal and sell babies for GH¢50' — Baby thief escapes lynching by angry mob ...

Just in....
body-container-line