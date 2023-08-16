ModernGhana logo
The major challenge facing Ghana is lack of patriotism, honesty and discipline — Ken Agyapong

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has said if given the mandate to become President his administration will bring hope to Ghanaians.

According to Mr. Agyapong, there are three key areas that can change the fortunes of the country.

In an exclusive interview with TV3 today, he said these key areas are honesty, discipline and patriotism which Ghana currently lacks.

“My vision is pragmatism thus P.H.D which means Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline. In this country, if we can move this country from the situation we are in, we need somebody who will be bold to tell you in your face that what you are doing is wrong. When I tell you this is wrong, I am not rude but I am confident.

"In this country, Ghanaians misconstrue confidence to be arrogance, that is the challenge I have with this country, all that we are saying, everything that I have said has come to pass and it is the truth and once I have the belief it is the truth, nobody can threaten me because we are serving this country and Ghana first,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

