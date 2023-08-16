ModernGhana logo
I'm not responsible for Ahmed Suale's death; his own deeds caused his death — Ken Agyapong

16.08.2023 LISTEN

Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has once again insisted that he is not responsible for Ahmed Hussein-Suale's death.

According to Mr. Agyapong, the undercover journalist died from his own 'bad deeds.'

In an exclusive interview with TV3 today, he said the reason Ahmed Hussein-Suale died was because he failed to cover his identity in numerous undercover investigations he conducted as a member of Tiger Eye P.I lead by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“He is a bad guy or he was a bad guy, let me tell you if you don’t have the evidence, Anas used him. All those people Anas destroyed with his videos and everything, Anas never showed his face except this guy, this guy was bold to set everybody up,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.

He continued by asserting that he never threatened Ahmed Suale, neither did the publication of his image on his NET2 Television sort to expose him to harm.

“Do you think journalists are the only ones who have blood running in them? I never threatened him. Do you know the number of people who have been killed, do you know the number of people who have lost their jobs, we have to be fair to all these people, all those families that Anas and Ahmed Suale set them up. Ahmed Suale was not undercover, he was there physically, call Kwasi Nyantakyi (GFA) president, he will tell you,” he emphasised.

