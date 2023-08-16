ModernGhana logo
16.08.2023

Epidemic preparedness is a catalyst for safeguarding future of African youth - YoRI

By Abdullah Kweku Afedzi || Contributor
Youth Rise International (YoRI), a youth-led grassroots and advocacy Non-Governmental organization has called on African Governments to, as a matter of emergency, prioritize and set up an Epidemic and Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan with adequate budget allocations.

This, it said would avert or mitigate the impacts of any near future pandemic, emergency and national crisis situation.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by its Founder and Executive Director, Mr David K, Awusi in commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) celebration.

The celebration was under the theme: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards A Sustainable World.”

The statement stated that regardless of the skills given to the African youth, they have no hope for a brighter future if African leaders do not put together a concrete, plausible and strategic epidemic response and emergency preparedness plan and corresponding budgetary allocations.

With the hard lessons learnt from COVID-19 pandemics and healthcare emergencies, the NGO believes that such an initiative would serve as a catalyst for safeguarding the future of the African youth and accelerating the Agenda 2063.

“When COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and Africa, regardless of whichever skills the youth possessed, they could not work due to the lock-downs and several national states policies and interventions to stop, contain and prevent the spread and mortalities caused by the coronavirus”, the statement said.

“We sincerely agree that equipping the youth of Africa with the requisite job-oriented and entrepreneurship skills is the express road to addressing the burdens of youth unemployment, human trafficking, poverty and health disparities on the continent,” it added.

In that regard, YoRI has impacted and continues to impact over 170,000 children and youth across Africa with life-coaching, career mentoring, academic coaching and ICT and entrepreneurship skills training since 2015.

The statement sympathized with children, women and youth and the people of Niger and called for peace and unity in the country and the West Africa sub-region.

“Undoubtedly, being united and standing in solidarity is the only route to achieving the beautiful Agenda 2063 which seeks to transform African into a global powerhouse”, the statement said.

It stressed that conflicts, civil wars, public unrest and national insecurities displace thousands and millions of people and make them lose their livelihoods, hinder their access to quality healthcare and deny them decent and dignified life.

Youth Rise International (YoRI) is a youth-led grassroots and advocacy organization that mobilizes the youth and rural communities to fight the root causes and intersection of extreme poverty, climate change and health disparities in Africa.

