'My heart is broken' — John Dumelo on mother's death

Actor cum politician John Dumelo is grieving the loss of his mother.

The actor announced the death of Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 14 August 2023.

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away yesterday … my number one supporter,” the actor stated.

“Heaven has gained an angel,” the actor added.

Mrs Dumelo died on Tuesday, 15 August 2023, at the age of 71.

The leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently endorsed the actor to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Dumelo had contested the seat on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 elections but lost to the constituency’s current Member of Parliament (MP) Lydia Alhassan.