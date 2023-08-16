Asset declaration process is a bit laborious, cumbersome — Dormaa East MP

Dormaa East Member of Parliament Paul Twum Barima has said the process of declaring assets by officials in Ghana is a bit cumbersome.

He explained that officials have had to go through several documents just to fill in the assets.

He suggested that the process should be computerized to enable officials to fill the forms wherever they are.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Tuesday, August 15 while taking a bite on asset declaration in Ghana, Twum Barima said “It is a bit laborious and cumbersome, it is difficult.

“I wish I had a copy of the document that you are supposed to go through it every time to write everything before getting it done and submitting it, where you could have just sat behind your computer anywhere in Ghana and just input all your documentation and then submit it, it would have been easier.

“I think the latter sounds easier for everybody to access these documents and be able to and be able to declare their assets than what we are going through now with the forms.”

—3news.com