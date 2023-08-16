Computerise the process of declaring asset — Dormaa East MP

The process of declaring assets in Ghana should be digitalised, Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Eric Twum Barima has said.

This, in his view, will make it easier for all officials to declare their assets fromwherever they me be loctaed.

At the moment, he said, the process is a bit laborious and cumbersome because officials have had to go through several documents to fill in their assets.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Tuesday, August 15 while taking a bite on asset declaration in Ghana, Twum Barima said “It is a bit laborious and cumbersome, it is difficult.

“I wish I had a copy of the document that you are supposed to go through it every time to write everything before getting it done and submitting it, where you could have just sat behind your computer anywhere in Ghana and just input all your documentation and then submit it, it would have been easier.

“I think the latter sounds easier for everybody to access these documents and be able to and be able to declare their assets than what we are going through now with the forms.”

His comments follow the investigation of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related activities.

She is alleged to have kept large amounts of Dorllars and Cedis at her residence.

—3news.com