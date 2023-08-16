Don’t equate me to Donald Trump, his policies were too harsh – Ken Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has asked Ghanaians not to equate him to former US President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV’s Face to Face, Agyapong confidently labeled himself as “the people’s man.”

Amid ten individuals vying for leadership within the NPP for the upcoming 2024 elections, Agyapong, a prosperous entrepreneur, is often likened to Trump due to his transition from the business world to politics and his unreserved stance on various issues.

However, Mrp Agyapong is quick to distance himself from such comparisons.

He contends that many of the policies introduced by Donald Trump during his presidential tenure were detrimental to ordinary citizens, which is why he vehemently declines any association with the former US leader.

“I call myself the people’s man. When you talk about business, and you mention Donald Trump, I agree. But if you tell me, in politics, I’m like Donald Trump, I disagree. I have been in politics for about 32 years. Donald Trump was a typical businessman, and he went into politics to make a change. Some of his policies were too harsh to ordinary citizens, but when it comes to Ken Agyapong, I think about the ordinary people first and not the higher class,” Agyapong said.

In addition to clarifying his stance on the Trump comparison, Agyapong also categorically defined his political ideology.

“Although the NPP aligns with the Republicans, I’m a Democrat. Democrats always make policies that take care of ordinary people. For Republicans, sometimes their decisions are very tough and do not favor the ordinary citizen. I’m not a conservative, I’m not a socialist either, I’m a liberal,” he said.

Ten people are currently seeking to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls.

—citinewsroom