16.08.2023 Headlines

I’m not arrogant; I speak the truth – Ken Agyapong

16.08.2023 LISTEN

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concern over the unjust labeling of individuals who speak the truth as arrogant.

The prominent business mogul on Face to Face on Citi TV lamented that the unwarranted characterization of people who speak the truth is discouraging many others from openly addressing issues of importance because they do not want to be tagged as arrogant.

“A lot of people in Ghana are afraid to speak the truth because they are afraid they will be called arrogant. When you speak the truth, they say you are arrogant, they say you are insulting,” the Assin Central lawmaker told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

When asked what he makes of his often-considered harsh commentary and responses on public radio and television stations, he said: “I always reciprocate actions and before I come out, you would have done it for several times that I did not even say anything and one day, when I come out, because it is me, then the public begin to have problems with my response and I think that is unfair.”

“If we really want to develop this country, we should all have confidence, [be] bold, [be] honest, [be] sincere, [be] disciplined and change this country. But a situation where you have responded to somebody’s allegations and insults and they ignore what was said against you and reprimand you for what you have said, I think is wrong,” Mr. Agyapong added.

He further defended that he is a good example worth learning from because his good works outweigh his so-called bad works or deeds.

—citinewsroom

