Kitchen Scandal: ‘Prime Minister in pains and tears’ – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otchere-Darko

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made fun of the cousin of President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere-Darko during a clash on social media.

This is a continuation of the back-and-forth between the two on the alleged 'Kitchen Scandal' brought to light by the MP.

Lawyer Otchere-Darko in a post on Twitter today argued that if indeed he was Ghana’s ‘Prime Minister’ as he is often tagged then why is he finding it difficult to get Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to agree to even sit to negotiate to pay his client, West Blue.

The post was made in reaction to a story attributed to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in which he says government has refused to pay GHS187.3 million judgment debt to West Blue, a client of Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko.

“If there is one thing I am grateful to Okudzeto for is for bursting the bubble of “Prime Minister”. I am that “influential” and yet I cannot for over 2yrs get a man I am very, very close to, the Finance Minister, to agree to even sit to negotiate to pay my client even when the words of the contract favour my client’s case! Yes, since 2020, Ken Ofori-Atta and his office have never once agreed to sit down with lawyers of the client to negotiate the arrears owed. Not once. He simply refuses to accept liability,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in his post.

Commenting on the post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ridiculed Gabby Otchere-Darko saying, “Prime Minister in Pains and Tears” with the laughing emoji at the end.

According to him, whatever argument Gabby Otchere-Darko makes is not important but what really matters is the incontrovertible fact that the “Kitchen Scandal” exposé he brought out has saved Ghanaians a staggering GHS187.3 million.

“Cash-out aborted! We successfully saved the battered public purse,” the North Tongu MP said.