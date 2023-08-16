PRINPAG partners Peace Watch Ghana to promote peace, security

Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has partnered with Peace Watch Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), to promote peace and security in the country.

During a joint meeting at PRINPAG's offices on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the two organizations agreed to collaborate in making peace the focus of public discussion in Ghana.

Peace Watch Ghana, established in 2008, is known for its focus on the welfare of personnel of the Ghana Police Service and aims to address issues of media abuse towards senior public officials.

Among other initiatives, Peace Watch Ghana plans to lobby for the establishment of a Special Security Tax in Ghana to raise funds for police personnel support and logistics.

The idea of a Security Tax received unanimous support at the meeting, with the intention to enhance security services and the general security situation in the country.

To raise awareness about peace and security, a joint float on the streets of Accra is proposed, along with sensitization workshops at the district level.

The organizations also plan to engage with industry players to gain their support for the proposed security tax and establish a joint fundraising committee.

PRINPAG's President, Mr. Andrew Edwin Arthur, emphasized the importance of collaboration to safeguard the nation's peace using their Newspapers and Online News Portals.

The Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Diana Yonkopa Daniels, praised PRINPAG's role as a key partner in national development and expressed optimism about the collaboration's positive outcomes for Ghana.

Peace Watch Ghana has been supporting the Ghana Police Service through various means, including office refurbishments, Awards ceremonies, an Informant Awards scheme, and advocating for justice for those wrongly accused. PRINPAG, an Association of Publishers, Media Owners, and Senior Editors, is dedicated to promoting the welfare of its members.

Also in attendance at the meeting were PRINPAG's Vice President – Michael Antwi-Agyei, National Organizer – Emmanuel Opare Gyan, Public Affairs and External Relations Officer – Jeorge Wilson Kingson, Treasurer - Madam Fodia Amenyah, and Executive Secretary – Kenteman Nii Laryea Sowah.