ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam

Social News 28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 28-year-old lady, identified as Maame Mra from Sefwi Dwinase-Akurase in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality of the Western North Region has mysteriously died in an accident.

Earlier reports suggested that the deceased was involved in a motorbike accident after visiting her police boyfriend at Sefwi Mpomam.

However, some undisclosed sources have revealed that the victim had a heated argument with her boyfriend after they returned from Mpomam to Dwinase, and that her police boyfriend subsequently stabbed her.

After this discovery, some residents of Sefwi Dwinase clashed with the police when they visited the victim’s family.

Some eyewitnesses say that the police vehicle was badly damaged as residents angrily pelted stones at the police and their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the motorbike rider and the police officer have been arrested to assist with the investigation.

Narrating the incident to the media, Nana Bafeli, a chief linguist of Sefwi Dwinase, said, “It was a terrible sight. All the police officers in the area came, but they couldn’t control the angry crowd. Everyone knew the deceased, so the residents were very angry. We had to speak to the residents to calm down in order to not jeopardize the investigation. We assured them to be patient because the police will definitely uncover the truth.”

-citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ablakwa applauds Ayorkor Botchwey for bold fight against corrupt officials at Passport Office
16.08.2023 | Social News
PRINPAG partners Peace Watch Ghana to promote peace, security
16.08.2023 | Social News
Financial consultant enstooled as queen of Aduaben
15.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ablakwa applauds Ayorkor Botchwey for bold fight against corrupt officials at Passport Office Ablakwa applauds Ayorkor Botchwey for bold fight against corrupt officials at Pa...

1 hour ago

28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam 28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam

1 hour ago

Two grabbed for allegedly selling protected lands along River Densu Two grabbed for allegedly selling protected lands along River Densu

3 hours ago

Descending on passport office to tackle goro boys not sustainable; clear the backlog – Ablakwa to Ayorkor Botchwey Descending on passport office to tackle ‘goro boys’ not sustainable; clear the b...

3 hours ago

Kitchen Scandal: Prime Minister in pains and tears – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otchere-Darko Kitchen Scandal: ‘Prime Minister in pains and tears’ – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otch...

3 hours ago

Nigerien minister in exile calls for Bazoum's release before negotiations Nigerien minister in exile calls for Bazoum's release before negotiations

3 hours ago

KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any outsider as new Vice Chancellor KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any ‘outsider’ as new V...

4 hours ago

Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners

4 hours ago

Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse dump site Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse...

5 hours ago

We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns Akufo-Addo We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns ...

Just in....
body-container-line