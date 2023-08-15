We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns Akufo-Addo

15.08.2023 LISTEN

President of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofokyira Abosom has cautioned against President Nana Akufo-Addo from deploying troops to troubled Niger.

According to Mr. Kwabena Andrews, the president not to tone on the warpath.

Addressing the press, in Accra, he threatens to stage a demonstration against President Akufo-Addo should he deploy troops to Niger.

His comments come after the President had agreed to ECOWAS' decision to deploy troops to reinstate ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.

Earlier, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against deploying Ghanaian soldiers to Niger.

He charged the President to submit his Niger policy to Parliament for scrutiny.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

ECOWAS leaders leaned toward a diplomatic solution, reserving military action as a last resort. The deadline for the junta to reinstate the elected president elapsed without change, with some neighboring countries supporting Niger's military.