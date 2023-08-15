ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Financial consultant enstooled as queen of Aduaben

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Social News Financial consultant enstooled as queen of Aduaben
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A forty-three year old Financial Consultant, Juliet Osei has been enstooled queen of Aduaben in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region.

She becomes Adontehemaa, the queen of Adonten Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) at the Manhyia Palace.

The mother of two, with the stool name Nana Ama Kyifa II, succeeded her late queen mother Nana Ama Sarpong who died in 2001.

Nana Ama Kyifa II ascended the throne after the necessary customary rites have been performed by the Adonten Division headed by Nana Adu Gyamfi.

Her ascension to the throne was traditionally and officially endorsed by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, August 14, 2023.

She expressed her gratitude to Asantehene for the endorsement, to the Adonten division, the chiefs and the people of Aduaben for reposing their trust in her.

As an honour to serve the Golden Stool and Asanteman, Nama Ama Kyifa II pledged to do her best to develop Aduaben to honour Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Ama Kyifa II holds a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from Garden City University College (GCUC).

She is a financial consultant at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
BoG saga: ‘Occupy Bank of Ghana’ — Dennis Miracles sarcastically ‘pleads’ with Minority
15.08.2023 | Social News
Security Officers turn goro boys at passport office
15.08.2023 | Social News
Madmen invade Akyem-Oda streets
15.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Descending on passport office to tackle goro boys not sustainable; clear the backlog – Ablakwa to Ayorkor Botchwey Descending on passport office to tackle ‘goro boys’ not sustainable; clear the b...

2 hours ago

Kitchen Scandal: Prime Minister in pains and tears – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otchere-Darko Kitchen Scandal: ‘Prime Minister in pains and tears’ – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otch...

2 hours ago

KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any outsider as new Vice Chancellor KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any ‘outsider’ as new V...

3 hours ago

Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners

3 hours ago

Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse dump site Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse...

3 hours ago

HIV antiretroviral treatment rises worldwide from 7.7 to 29.8 million in 12years HIV antiretroviral treatment rises worldwide from 7.7 to 29.8 million in 12years

4 hours ago

We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns Akufo-Addo We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns ...

5 hours ago

You've overstayed your welcome; vacate your offices—Shirley Ayorkor Botchway sacks passport officers for corrupt practices You've overstayed your welcome; vacate your offices—Shirley Ayorkor Botchway sac...

5 hours ago

Smoke billows over the Libyan capital amid heavy fighting between the two main armed groups linked to the Tripoli-based government. By Mahmud TURKIA AFP Clashes in Libya capital kill two, shut airport

5 hours ago

2024 elections: l will bring hope to Ghana because l will deliver —Alan assures 2024 elections: ‘l will bring hope to Ghana because l will deliver’ — Alan assur...

Just in....
body-container-line