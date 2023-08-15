Financial consultant enstooled as queen of Aduaben

A forty-three year old Financial Consultant, Juliet Osei has been enstooled queen of Aduaben in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region.

She becomes Adontehemaa, the queen of Adonten Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) at the Manhyia Palace.

The mother of two, with the stool name Nana Ama Kyifa II, succeeded her late queen mother Nana Ama Sarpong who died in 2001.

Nana Ama Kyifa II ascended the throne after the necessary customary rites have been performed by the Adonten Division headed by Nana Adu Gyamfi.

Her ascension to the throne was traditionally and officially endorsed by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, August 14, 2023.

She expressed her gratitude to Asantehene for the endorsement, to the Adonten division, the chiefs and the people of Aduaben for reposing their trust in her.

As an honour to serve the Golden Stool and Asanteman, Nama Ama Kyifa II pledged to do her best to develop Aduaben to honour Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Ama Kyifa II holds a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from Garden City University College (GCUC).

She is a financial consultant at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.