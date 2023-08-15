Bono East medical stores need startup fund to start operations — Regional Director

Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng, Bono East Regional Director of Health Services has reiterated the need for a startup fund to start the operationalization of the already refurnished medical stores aimed at storing and providing medical services in the region.

Dr Adomako-Boateng noted that due to the vital services the stores would play in healthcare, a reliable startup fund is needed to run the facility.

Dr Amomako-Boateng was speaking on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the region’s mid-year health services review at Kintampo to address the shortfalls and the way forward to providing the needed services to the people in the region.

He called on stakeholders to expedite action in providing the needed fund to sustain the operation of the stores since the tracer medicine availability keeps on falling from 84.9 in 2020, 74% in 2021 and 76.8% in 2022.

Touching on the region's performance, Dr Adomako-Boateng hinted that the region’s family planning acceptor rate recorded 41.5% in 2021, 40.2% in 2022 and 45.9% in the first half of this year. He added that there has been an improvement in skilled delivery to 68.2% in 2023 from 65% in 2022 (target of 60%) and 68.2%.

According to Dr Adomako-Boateng, the Doctor to population ratio improved from 1:20,397 in 2021 to 1:9,101 in 2022 (1:9101 for 2022), as against a target of 1:7500 but "we are still battling with geographical equity index which worsen from 0.1 in 2021 to 0.04 in 2022 (Target of 0.20)."

He called for an emergency accident center purposely built along the stretch from Tamale to Tuobodom to help save lives.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan Bono East Regional Minister lauded the Directorate's effort in providing essential services including improving antenatal care from 79.7% in 2021 to 85.8% in 2022 and 90.4% in 2023. He added that the proportion of newborns with postnatal care within 48 hours after birth increased from 86.8% in 2021 to 94.6% in 2022 and 94.1% in 2023.

Mr Adu-Gyan noted that the successes chalked also came with some areas that need to be improved this year, for instance, malaria incidence worsened from 109/1000 population in 2021 to 119/1000 population in 2022 and 121/1000 in 2023. He added that measles-rubella 2 coverage stagnated with 89.8% in 2021 and 88.6% in 2022 and worsen to 67.3% in 2023.

He expressed worry indicating that these were areas that are core to essential services delivery and urged the Regional Health Directorate and other stakeholders to work together to improve the situation to save lives.

Mr Adu-Gyan touching on the theme: “Building Structures for Quality Essential Service Delivery, Preparedness and Response for Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases, the Role of the Community and Strategic Partnership”, mentioned that the region has had its share of government’s development initiatives such as the Agenda 111 hospitals across the region which are at various levels of construction.

He spoke about the handing over of the Regional Health Directorate and the two Directors’ accommodation.

He hinted that the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Strategic Plan sites a teaching hospital in the Region to provide a tertiary level of care.

“We have identified some development partners who have conducted extensive stakeholder consultations with major key players in the region.

“The RCC would continue to lobby for resources for all sectors including health. I encourage all relevant stakeholders to leverage resources and capabilities in order for health service to be efficient, as we strive to build the structures to have a strong health system for the good of all living in the region,” he added.