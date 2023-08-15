KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any ‘outsider’ as new Vice Chancellor

The search for a new Vice Chancellor for the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has been an unending chase after the local chapter of the Technical University Teachers Association TUTAG) at the school vowed to resist any attempts to appoint an 'outsider' for the position.

A report from the university indicates that TUTAG members are championing the course with the claim that they have enough qualified and experienced individuals in the school to be the next Vice Chancellor.

The members of the Association have reportedly called on the University's governing board to appoint one of the experienced lecturers at the school to occupy the Vice Chancellor's position which will soon be vacant.

While the University's governing board is yet to come out with the name of whoever will be the next vice chancellor of the school, members of TUTAG on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 wore red attire and wristbands with dozens of placards to drum home their demands.

A trusted source in the school revealed that the institution’s Governing Board is currently holding a meeting to discuss major issues concerning the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor.