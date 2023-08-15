ModernGhana logo
International Youth Day 2023: Use The Internet Creatively - Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Urges Youths

By The Nigerian Voice
International Youth Day (IYD) is celebrated every year on August 12 to create awareness on the challenges faced by young people all over the world. The day also aims to encourage people from different parts of the world to work together in order to provide lasting solutions to the problems faced by youth. The theme of this year's International Youth Day is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World."

On this year's International Youth Day celebration, the Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies and Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has urged youths to use the internet as a creative tool.

Onadipe is an advocate of internet safety who is known for his work in educating people, particularly youths and children about how to enjoy the benefits of the internet and avoid online risks.

During his broadcast on this year's International Youth Day which took place at Internet Safety Magazine office, Ibadan on Saturday, Onadipe noted that there are many opportunities for youths on the internet to learn many skills and develop their talents e.g. songwriting, skit making, cooking, soap making, drawing, hair dressing, tailoring, graphic design, software development, digital marketing, among others.

He said: "My message to all our youths in Nigeria and the rest of the world on this year's International Youth Day is to make use of all the great opportunities that are available for them on the internet.

"Always learn something new that can add value to your life everytime you are on the internet and avoid unethical practices such as internet fraud, cyberbullying, watching pornography, among others.

"More importantly, surrender your life to God totally and reconcile with God if you know you are not living a godly life," Onadipe added.

