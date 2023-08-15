Dennis Miracles, a presidential staffer has criticized the Minority in Parliament for their ultimatum demanding the resignation of Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies within 21 days.

The Minority's threat to picket at the Bank of Ghana has sparked controversy and garnered mixed reactions.

The Minority recently raised concerns about alleged mismanagement of the central bank claiming it resulted in a significant loss of GH¢60.8 billion in the past year.

"The Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GHS60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion. This is twice the amount we are to receive from our recent IMF bailout”, the Minority quoted during its "Moment of Truth" engagement with the media.

They added that “the bank has also recorded a negative equity of over GHS 55.1 billion. What this simply means is that the Bank of Ghana is insolvent.

"The once prestigious Bank of Ghana, the mother of all banks in Ghana, has been bankrupted and collapsed by this NPP economic management team led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the complicity of the Governor of the Central Bank."

"We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saw the red flags and have consistently warned of the mismanagement of the financial sector by the Governor of the Central Bank and his team of incompetent deputies," the Minority warned.

Reacting to the Minority's strong stance, Dennis Miracles during Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show in a sarcastic tone asked the Minority to go ahead with its plan to picket at the Bank of Ghana, suggesting that their actions would yield nothing.

"I think they should occupy. I think we should allow them to occupy…we shouldn't allow the NDC to use parochial political interest to dictate how good men will run the country. Good men should run a country in the interest of the people," he expressed.