ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BoG saga: ‘Occupy Bank of Ghana’ — Dennis Miracles sarcastically ‘pleads’ with Minority

Social News BoG saga: Occupy Bank of Ghana —Dennis Miracles sarcastically pleads with Minority
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dennis Miracles, a presidential staffer has criticized the Minority in Parliament for their ultimatum demanding the resignation of Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies within 21 days.

The Minority's threat to picket at the Bank of Ghana has sparked controversy and garnered mixed reactions.

The Minority recently raised concerns about alleged mismanagement of the central bank claiming it resulted in a significant loss of GH¢60.8 billion in the past year.

"The Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GHS60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion. This is twice the amount we are to receive from our recent IMF bailout”, the Minority quoted during its "Moment of Truth" engagement with the media.

They added that “the bank has also recorded a negative equity of over GHS 55.1 billion. What this simply means is that the Bank of Ghana is insolvent.

"The once prestigious Bank of Ghana, the mother of all banks in Ghana, has been bankrupted and collapsed by this NPP economic management team led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the complicity of the Governor of the Central Bank."

"We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saw the red flags and have consistently warned of the mismanagement of the financial sector by the Governor of the Central Bank and his team of incompetent deputies," the Minority warned.

Reacting to the Minority's strong stance, Dennis Miracles during Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show in a sarcastic tone asked the Minority to go ahead with its plan to picket at the Bank of Ghana, suggesting that their actions would yield nothing.

"I think they should occupy. I think we should allow them to occupy…we shouldn't allow the NDC to use parochial political interest to dictate how good men will run the country. Good men should run a country in the interest of the people," he expressed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Security Officers turn goro boys at passport office
15.08.2023 | Social News
Madmen invade Akyem-Oda streets
15.08.2023 | Social News
Tricycle operations restricted in parts of Greater Accra
15.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Security Officers turn goro boys at passport office Security Officers turn goro boys at passport office

3 hours ago

Tricycle operations restricted in parts of Greater Accra Tricycle operations restricted in parts of Greater Accra

3 hours ago

Yendi: 40-year-old man defiles, infects 14-year-old girl with HIV, tuberculosis Yendi: 40-year-old man defiles, infects 14-year-old girl with HIV, tuberculosis

3 hours ago

Otumfuo destools Adumoa chief for multiple land sales Otumfuo destools Adumoa chief for multiple land sales

3 hours ago

Beware of fraudsters posing as me - Sunyani MCE cautions Beware of fraudsters posing as me - Sunyani MCE cautions

3 hours ago

Three managers arrested; two others invited for breaching data protection law Three managers arrested; two others invited for breaching data protection law

4 hours ago

Ho Teaching Hospital asks relatives of patients to leave premises for own safety Ho Teaching Hospital asks relatives of patients to leave premises for own safety

4 hours ago

Bimbilla Hospital: 'How do you blame two-decade-old GHS250,000 water bill on me?' — Medical superintendent asks irate youth Bimbilla Hospital: 'How do you blame two-decade-old GHS250,000 water bill on me?...

4 hours ago

NDC accuses Lydia Alhassan of using District Assembly's Common Fund for political activities NDC accuses Lydia Alhassan of using District Assembly's Common Fund for politica...

4 hours ago

NLC threatens to go to court if CETAG strike continues NLC threatens to go to court if CETAG strike continues

Just in....
body-container-line