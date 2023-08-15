Hypocrite Prof. Adei not interested in saving collapsed Ghana economy — Kwame Agbodza hits back

15.08.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza has accused Advisory Board member of the Bank of Ghana Prof. Stephen Adei of not having the interest of the country at heart.

According to the MP, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) does not care about saving the Ghanaian economy from collapse.

This comes after Prof. Stephen Adei described as “reckless and irresponsible” the demand of the Minority asking the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison to resign for supervising the mismanagement of the Central Bank.

In a statement to react, Kwame Agbodza said Prof. Addai is part of the problems of the country.

“Time and again, Prof. Adei has demonstrated through his hypocritical and lopsided positions and commentary on critical national issues, that all he cares about is his political affiliation and loyalty to his friends in government.

“The likes of Prof. Addai are not interested in saving the collapse of the country, but he is more interested in saving his political party. That is most unfortunate and self-serving,” the Minority Chief Whip said.

Below is the response from Kwame Agbodza:

RE: BoG LOSSES - YOU ARE A RECKLESS AND IRRESPONSIBLE OPPOSITION - PROF. ADEI TO NDC

It is rather sad that people like Prof. Stephen Adei have constantly chosen to be part of the problems of our nation and not the solution. Time and again, Prof. Adei has demonstrated through his hypocritical and lopsided positions and commentary on critical national issues, that all he cares about is his political affiliation and loyalty to his friends in government. A short trip down memory lane proves that Prof. Adei is always on the wrong side of history. Not long ago, this same Prof. Adei addressed teachers as criminals.

This same Prof. Adei is on record to have also lauded Ken Ofori-Atta's so-called integrity, despite overwhelming evidence of conflict of interest on the part of the Minister and reckless mishandling of Ghana’s economy.

While Prof. Adei agrees entirely with the NDC Minority on our position that it is utterly reckless, unjustified and nation-wrecking for the Bank of Ghana to commit as much as $250 million into an unconscionable new Head Office building at a time the Bank has recorded huge losses amidst all our economic challenges, the good-old Professor shockingly posits that it is "reckless and irresponsible" for the Minority to demand the immediate resignation of the people who have so crassly mismanaged and run down our Central Bank, the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

Prof. Adei strangely believes that the resignation of the BoG Governor and his team that has caused this bankruptcy and contributed largely to the untold hardships Ghanaians are experiencing, will bring a "gargantuan problem" to our currency and lower confidence in our economy.

For his information, the worse has already happened no thanks to the clueless mis-managers at the Bank of Ghana, led by Governor Addison who have aided and abeted the destruction of the Ghanaian economy by this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.

What Prof. Adei fails to address his mind to is the fact that we are already in a gargantuan mess, and the most reckless and irresponsible thing to do is to keep quiet and allow the architects of this crass incompetence and mismanagement to remain at post.

This will be the greatest disservice to our nation! The likes of Prof. Adei are not interested in saving the collapse of the country, but are more interested in saving their political party. That is most unfortunate and self-serving.