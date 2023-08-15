ModernGhana logo
Madmen invade Akyem-Oda streets

Some madmen have allegedly been deployed to the township of Akyem Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region, as the chiefs and residents share their frustration over the incident.

Some drivers who work at dawn in Akyem Oda also alleged that they have been seeing some container vans that come to the town and stop at vantage points to drop those mad people but couldn’t identify those vehicles with their registration numbers.

The madmen's presence is causing fear and panic among the residents as they fear their lives are in danger especially school children who walk along the road to their various schools.

However, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Victoria Adu who equally expressed worry over the incident explained that the mentally challenged people have invaded the entire streets of the Oda township as they suspect they were being dumped into the town at dawn by unidentified psychiatric hospitals from Accra.

Aside from the MCE's concerns, some of the residents also lamented that the number of mad people has increased tremendously in the Municipal capital which according to them are not indigenes of Akyem Oda.

The MCE, Victoria Adu further expressed that she will consult the security agents in the municipality to stop anyone who tries to dump such people into the town as speculated by the people.

Meanwhile, the Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku traditional area; Obrempong Gyamfi Saforokyere II also appealed to the government to take immediate steps to halt the invasion of the madmen to the town as soon as possible.

-DGN online

