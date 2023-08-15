ModernGhana logo
Ghana Police Service ranked No.1 on corruption table by UNODC study

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has released findings of its 2022 survey on bribery and corruption within the public sector of Ghana.

In the survey conducted by the UNODC in partnership with Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the Ghana Police Service has been ranked Number 1.

The report uncovered that there is a deep-rooted issue of bribery and corruption in the security service of the country.

The bribery and corruption prevalence rate of 53.2 per cent by the Ghana Police Service is higher than all the public sector institutions surveyed.

The Police Service is followed by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) recording 37.4 per cent and 33.6 per cent respectively.

From the study, it was discovered that there is a prevalence rate of 9.5% for teachers, lecturers and professors while doctors, nurses, and midwives scored a bribery and corruption prevalence rate of 7.9.

Elected government representatives have the lowest corruption and bribery prevalence rate of 2.9%.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

