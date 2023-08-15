ModernGhana logo
Sacking passport officers aiding 'goro boys' not the solution; fix systematic problems — Coalition to Foreign Minister

Programmes Officer at the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Samuel Harrison Cudjoe has noted that more needs to be done to fight corruption associated with the acquisition of passports in the country.

On Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey dismissed some officers at the passport office for aiding middlemen, popularly known as “Goro boys”.

These ‘goro boys’ have become middlemen in the passport acquisition process and charge between GHS2000 and GHS3000 for passports within a week.

Addressing the media after visiting the Accra Digital Centre passport office, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said “It is wrong. How can One Hundred Ghana Cedis for standard service to acquire a passport and One Hundred and Fifty Cedis for expedited service be bumped up to GHS2000 and GHS3000, it is wrong.”

She continued, “The goro boys are outside the passport office, they need somebody inside to work with, they cannot do it on their own. People are paying GHS2000, or GHS3000 to acquire a passport? Why should this be so?”

Speaking to Class FM on Tuesday afternoon, Samuel Harrison Cudjoe in a reaction to the sacking of passport officers argued that it won’t solve the corruption problem.

He insists that if the Minister really wants to address the challenges involved in passport acquisition then she should address the systematic issues.

“Someone applies for a passport in January 2022 and because she is unwilling to pay a bribe she gets the passport in January 2023. We have to streamline the processes.

“We can do all the mystery shopping, we can do all the investigations but if we do not fix the systematic problems then we are not closing the opportunity for corruption,” the Programmes Officer at the Ghana anti-corruption coalition shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

