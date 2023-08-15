Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse dump site

Chiefs and residents of Barekese-Fufuo in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region are outrage over a decision by the Assembly to turn the main highway leading to the community into a dump site.

The feeder road which was recently constructed by government to help the smooth transportation of food crops in the area is almost blocked by heaps of garbage dispose of by the District Assembly.

This reporter who visited the area, confirmed that half of the road was not accessible due to the heaps of garbage on the road.

Speaking to OTEC News on Sunday, August 13, 2023, the queen mother of Fufuo Community Nana Yaa Pomaa raised alarm over a possible outbreak of diseases in the area.

She also expressed fear that the situation may cause an accident on that particular stretch of the road.

She has therefore appealed to authorities at the assembly to step in and clear the garbage from the road.

For his part, a Linguist in the community, Nana Kwasi Nti Amaoh I disclosed that all efforts to get the assembly to relocate the dumpsite failed.

He added that chiefs in the area met the Assembly and agreed on a place to relocate the site, but the time the assembly gave them had elapsed long ago with the garbage still taking over the road.

He noted that the place becomes an eyesore, any time another heap of garbage is brought to the dump site, adding that, waste should not be kept in the same environment with humans.

“As a matter of fact, where human beings live, waste industry ought not to be there. This has become a problem for us. We’ve made several efforts through the assembly to see how best they can discuss with people dumping these wastes.

"We’re aware 90 per cent of the garbage comes from trucks from the Assembly, that's why we are calling on them to resolve the matter with immediate effect,” he stated.