ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse dump site

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse dump site
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Chiefs and residents of Barekese-Fufuo in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region are outrage over a decision by the Assembly to turn the main highway leading to the community into a dump site.

The feeder road which was recently constructed by government to help the smooth transportation of food crops in the area is almost blocked by heaps of garbage dispose of by the District Assembly.

This reporter who visited the area, confirmed that half of the road was not accessible due to the heaps of garbage on the road.

Speaking to OTEC News on Sunday, August 13, 2023, the queen mother of Fufuo Community Nana Yaa Pomaa raised alarm over a possible outbreak of diseases in the area.

She also expressed fear that the situation may cause an accident on that particular stretch of the road.

She has therefore appealed to authorities at the assembly to step in and clear the garbage from the road.

For his part, a Linguist in the community, Nana Kwasi Nti Amaoh I disclosed that all efforts to get the assembly to relocate the dumpsite failed.

He added that chiefs in the area met the Assembly and agreed on a place to relocate the site, but the time the assembly gave them had elapsed long ago with the garbage still taking over the road.

He noted that the place becomes an eyesore, any time another heap of garbage is brought to the dump site, adding that, waste should not be kept in the same environment with humans.

“As a matter of fact, where human beings live, waste industry ought not to be there. This has become a problem for us. We’ve made several efforts through the assembly to see how best they can discuss with people dumping these wastes.

"We’re aware 90 per cent of the garbage comes from trucks from the Assembly, that's why we are calling on them to resolve the matter with immediate effect,” he stated.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Financial consultant enstooled as queen of Aduaben
15.08.2023 | Social News
BoG saga: ‘Occupy Bank of Ghana’ — Dennis Miracles sarcastically ‘pleads’ with Minority
15.08.2023 | Social News
Security Officers turn goro boys at passport office
15.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Descending on passport office to tackle goro boys not sustainable; clear the backlog – Ablakwa to Ayorkor Botchwey Descending on passport office to tackle ‘goro boys’ not sustainable; clear the b...

7 minutes ago

Kitchen Scandal: Prime Minister in pains and tears – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otchere-Darko Kitchen Scandal: ‘Prime Minister in pains and tears’ – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otch...

1 hour ago

HIV antiretroviral treatment rises worldwide from 7.7 to 29.8 million in 12years HIV antiretroviral treatment rises worldwide from 7.7 to 29.8 million in 12years

2 hours ago

BoG not above the law; majority leader should know better— Cassiel Ato Forson jabs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu BoG not above the law; majority leader should know better— Cassiel Ato Forson ja...

2 hours ago

Perilous mission: More than 300 UN peacekeepers have died in Mali over the past decade. By FLORENT VERGNES AFP Al-Qaeda-linked group claims Mali attack on UN troops

3 hours ago

NPP race: Bawumia toured 40 days non-stop without sleep; vote for him —Dennis Miracles to delegates NPP race: Bawumia toured 40 days non-stop without sleep; vote for him — Dennis M...

3 hours ago

NPP race: He deserves a chance for consistently defending the party —Oppong Nkrumah endorses Bawumia NPP race: ‘He deserves a chance for consistently defending the party’ — Oppong N...

3 hours ago

You've overstayed your welcome; vacate your offices—Shirley Ayorkor Botchway sacks passport officers for corrupt practices You've overstayed your welcome; vacate your offices—Shirley Ayorkor Botchway sac...

3 hours ago

Smoke billows over the Libyan capital amid heavy fighting between the two main armed groups linked to the Tripoli-based government. By Mahmud TURKIA AFP Clashes in Libya capital kill two, shut airport

3 hours ago

2024 elections: l will bring hope to Ghana because l will deliver —Alan assures 2024 elections: ‘l will bring hope to Ghana because l will deliver’ — Alan assur...

Just in....
body-container-line