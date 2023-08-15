You've overstayed your welcome; vacate your offices—Shirley Ayorkor Botchway sacks passport officers for corrupt practices

15.08.2023 LISTEN

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has dismissed some officers at the Passport office for indulging in dubious transactions.

In an interview with Joy News, she said public officers who have held their positions for more than a year have been dismissed.

“There is an investigation going on and some names that have been mentioned. There are some people from outside, a cartel who are working with people from inside. Anybody who has been working here for more than a year, from Monday please do not come back because you’ve been changed,” Shirley Ayorkor Botchway stated.

She continued by asserting that rogue public officers are creating a bad image for politicians who have been accused of the systemic issues.

“We want to bring some sanity, every time politicians are corrupt, politicians are corrupt meanwhile it is some public servants will do things that shouldn’t be done and put it on the politicians meanwhile I am trying to bring some sanity to the Passport System but no,” she emphasised.