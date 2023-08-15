Climate Anxiety Soars as Zoomers Embrace TikTok

Social media app, Tik Tok has become the virtual stomping ground for zoomers (Gen Z). But, the environmental downside of using Tick Tok is yet to sink in.

No doubt, it seems pretty far-fetched that social media can contribute to climate change through internet pollution (digital actions emitting green house gases). But the fact is, social media is as pollutive as: fossil fuel, mining, fast fashion, transportation, construction and manufacturing, to name a few.

Indeed, the rapid growth of TikTok lately, has seen the construction of more data centres with immense energy (electricity) consumption which serves as smokestacks for massive carbon emissions. No wonder, research confirms that TikTok is the most pollutive social media platform.

As Bankless Times research makes clear, every Tik Tok user emits 30.72KG of carbon dioxide (Co2) annually and a lifetime on Tik Tok emits the same amount of carbon dioxide as driving from London to Tokyo.

Talking about the age group (generation) that is most responsible for the amount of Co2 emitted from social media- studies reveal Zoomers (born between 1997-2012) are most responsible for carbon (Co2) emitted from TikTok.

In recent years, zoomers are more attracted to TikTok, with users in this age bracket spending about 75 minutes everyday on the video sharing app. Thus, zoomers are the most frequent users of TikTok and the most responsible for the amount of carbon emitted. Out of the 158g of carbon emitted by TikTok every minute, zoomers are responsible for more than a third.

The short, snappy video sharing app, TikTok thus has more adverse impact on the environment as compared to other social media apps.

The need therefore arises for TikTok to take proactive steps to help curb the worsening climate catastrophe.

Bankless Times, recently called the world's attention to the climate anxiety (fear of environmental doom) triggers of social media:

One minute on TikTok produces 2.63g CO2e. That’s more than twice as much as Instagram (1.05g); three times more than Facebook (0.79g); and five times more than Youtube (0.46g).

Facebook boasts the most daily active users - 1.96 billion. The average user spends 30.1 minutes on the platform each day, producing a total of 46,797 tonnes CO2e per day.

TikTok boasts less than half as many users. But their users spend 50% longer on the platform each day - and emit three times more for every minute they use it. As a result, a conservative estimate finds that the platform produces 40,151 tonnes CO2e per day.

Both Facebook and TikTok produce enough CO2e each year to fly the entire population of London to New York and back.