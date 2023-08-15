ModernGhana logo
15.08.2023

Digitization effort by gov’t to resolve corrupt activities in passport office exploited by greedy workers —Shirley Ayorkor Botchway fumes

15.08.2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has condemned the massive corrupt activities that are creeping back into the passport office.

According to the Minster, it is regrettable that the employees of the passport office would find ways to dupe the system despite major reforms.

In an interview with Joy News, she said despite several attempts by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to clean up the system by digitizing the platform, dishonest officers have managed to create artificial loopholes to continue their nefarious activities.

“This cannot continue, I always say that there is too much happening which should not be happening in the passport acquisition system. If we talk about ‘goro people’, these ‘goro people’ are outsiders, they do not work on their own because if the “goro people” collect somebody’s money, they need to work with some of the people from the inside.

“The blame is always on politicians but I am sure some of the staff are involved, public servants who are supposed to be given public service to Ghanaians. The Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia has led the digitization efforts, with my support and all of my officers to put in place an online system, now the online system is being manipulated so that people can make money of it,” Shirley Ayorkor Botchway stated.

She continued by asserting that a probe is ongoing to find the perpetrators of those corrupt acts.

