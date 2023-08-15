ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alleged multiple child defiler case to be heard daily

Social News Alleged multiple child defiler case to be heard daily
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

35-year-old Ahmed Rashid, aka Anaata, who has been accused of allegedly defiling several girls in the Wa Municiplity, appeared before the Wa Circuit Court on Monday, 14th August.

The accused, who has been charged with defilement among other charges, pleaded not guilty.

The court decided to sit daily beginning today, Tuesday, 15 August 2023.

The sitting will, however, be done in-camera.

The accused allegedly defiled over 12 children in the regional capital.

He was arrested on Friday, 4 August 2023 after being on the run for about two months.

On Monday, 7 August 2023, the Circuit Court remanded him after officially charging him with 12 counts of defilement.

His arrest came after a resident of Wa lodged a complaint against him with the Upper West Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The complaint alleged that Ahmed had engaged in acts of defilement involving more than 30 children in Wa, a revelation that has shaken the local community.

Source: classfmonline.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Digitization effort by gov’t to resolve corrupt activities in passport office exploited by greedy workers —Shirley Ayorkor Botchway fumes
15.08.2023 | Social News
A/R: Abusuapanin fights chief over galamsey
15.08.2023 | Social News
Police top bribery in Ghana – Report
15.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Opanin Akwasi Mensah A/R: Abusuapanin fights chief over galamsey

2 hours ago

KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students

3 hours ago

I intend making a million dollars in farming, not politics—Dumelo I intend making a million dollars in farming, not politics—Dumelo

3 hours ago

Government has failed us; It's time to stop the looting and clean up the mess – Mahamas Aide Government has failed us; It's time to stop the looting and clean up the mess – ...

3 hours ago

I support ban on tricycles on Greater Accra highways due to safety reasons — Nii Lantey Vanderpuye I support ban on tricycles on Greater Accra highways due to safety reasons — Nii...

3 hours ago

Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity

3 hours ago

Lets dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells govt Let’s dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells gov’t

3 hours ago

GH60.8bn loss: BoG cant be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye GH¢60.8bn loss: BoG can’t be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye

3 hours ago

CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC

3 hours ago

We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them again — John Dumelo We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them aga...

Just in....
body-container-line