Times are hard, pay trainee nurses all allowances in arrears — Enrolled Nurses Group urges gov’t

Health ENG-GH National Chairman, Prince A.K Anaba
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
ENG-GH National Chairman, Prince A.K Anaba

Enrolled Nurses Group, Ghana (ENG-GH) has appealed to government to take into consideration the current hard times and settle all allowances owed trainee nurses.

This was a key message echoed by Prince A.K Anaba, National Chairman of ENG-GH during the group's 2023 Extraordinary Annual General Conference.

According to him, government owes rotational nurses, final-year students, and second and first years students unpaid allowances.

The Conference was held on Monday, August 14, in Sunyani.

Speaking to Modernghana News before the Conference, Prince A.K Anaba appealed to government to also increase the study leave slot for certificate nurses (ENs).

He said the leadership of ENG-GH wants government to improve the condition of services of members by increasing their wages as well.

Meanwhile, ENG-GH National Chairman Prince A.K Anaba has assured members that leadership is in constant engagement with stakeholders to ensure better conditions for all members.

Monday’s Extraordinary Annual General Conference was attended by National executives of the group, Regional executives, some selected members, and past executives of the group.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye was the special guest of honour.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

