Greater Accra Regional Minister fumes over sale of tomatoes, onions in front of Mahama’s house

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has lambasted underperforming Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region.

Since taking up the role as Minister for the Region, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central has been passionate about making Accra work again.

He has embarked on various campaigns to make the Greater Accra Region a clean place.

During a meeting with the MMDCEs, Henry Quartey expressed shock at how there is so much filth in parts of the capital.

He also fumed over how people have started selling onions and tomatoes in front of the home of former President John Dramani Mahama.

"Have we been hardworking with aboboyaa [freight tricycles] still on the road? Is it hardworking? Trotros [transport minivans] are still loading around Accra Mall. There is rubbish around Graphic road. AMA, Kinbu, Tudu, everywhere rubbish.

"I want us to mark ourselves. Agbogbloshie has been turned into a refuse dump. We cleared the place but people are still dumping refuse there. I am not too excited about that. Ledzokuku, La Dedekotopon, Ashaiman, Tema West. We talked about aboboyaa on the motorway; they are still plying the motorway. Ayawaso Wuogon, Accra Mall, it is like that. In fact, in La Dadekotopon, just in front of ex-president John Mahama’s house, somebody has started selling onions and tomatoes. Unbelievable,” Henry Quartey said clearly unhappy about the situation.

Under his "Let’s Make Greater Accra Work" initiative, Mr Quartey has introduced policies aimed at tackling road indiscipline, sanitation, and security, with the goal of transforming Accra into a cleaner city.

He wants Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to help him make the Greater Accra Region a better place.