ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students

Education KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Management of Kumasi Technical University has revised its previous stance on deferring the programmes of over 600 students who failed to pay their fees on time to complete course registration for the current semester.

The decision was made during an Emergency Meeting of the University’s Academic Board on Monday.

The Academic Board, recognizing the challenges faced by these students, has decided to arrange special examinations for them following the conclusion of the ongoing second-semester exams.

The board, however, stated that affected students who have paid their fees in full and appropriate penalties shall qualify to write the special examinations.

Acting University Relations Officer of the Kumasi Technical University, Joshua Appiah encouraged the affected students to promptly get in touch with their respective heads of departments before Tuesday 22nd August 2023.

The affected students who are excited about the management’s decision say they will take full advantage of the opportunity to do the needful.

RECONSIDERATION OF NON-REGISTERED STUDENTS–SECOND SEMESTER (2022/2023)

The University Community and the General Public are hereby informed that the Academic Board at its Emergency Meeting held on Monday, 14th August 2023 discussed the deferment of programme of some students in respect of the non-registration for the Second Semester (2022/2023 Academic Year).

The Board decided as follows: 1. That, Special Examinations shall be organised later for non-registered students after the End-of-Second Semester Examinations (2022/2023).

2. That, only affected students who have paid their school fees in full and appropriate penalties shall qualify to write the Special Examinations.

3. That, modalities for the Special Examinations shall be communicated in due course. All affected students who are interested should write to their Heads of Department with their student details for consideration latest by Tuesday, 22nd August 2023.

Note: Affected Students on industrial attachment/internship are included in this arrangement.

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Let’s dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells gov’t
15.08.2023 | Education
Assin Nsuta SHS celebrates inaugural homecoming
15.08.2023 | Education
Over 600 KsTU students cry on management to rescind decision on deferment
14.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Opanin Akwasi Mensah A/R: Abusuapanin fights chief over galamsey

2 hours ago

KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students

3 hours ago

I intend making a million dollars in farming, not politics—Dumelo I intend making a million dollars in farming, not politics—Dumelo

3 hours ago

Government has failed us; It's time to stop the looting and clean up the mess – Mahamas Aide Government has failed us; It's time to stop the looting and clean up the mess – ...

3 hours ago

I support ban on tricycles on Greater Accra highways due to safety reasons — Nii Lantey Vanderpuye I support ban on tricycles on Greater Accra highways due to safety reasons — Nii...

3 hours ago

Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity

3 hours ago

Lets dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells govt Let’s dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells gov’t

3 hours ago

GH60.8bn loss: BoG cant be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye GH¢60.8bn loss: BoG can’t be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye

3 hours ago

CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC

3 hours ago

We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them again — John Dumelo We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them aga...

Just in....
body-container-line