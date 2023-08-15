KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students

Management of Kumasi Technical University has revised its previous stance on deferring the programmes of over 600 students who failed to pay their fees on time to complete course registration for the current semester.

The decision was made during an Emergency Meeting of the University’s Academic Board on Monday.

The Academic Board, recognizing the challenges faced by these students, has decided to arrange special examinations for them following the conclusion of the ongoing second-semester exams.

The board, however, stated that affected students who have paid their fees in full and appropriate penalties shall qualify to write the special examinations.

Acting University Relations Officer of the Kumasi Technical University, Joshua Appiah encouraged the affected students to promptly get in touch with their respective heads of departments before Tuesday 22nd August 2023.

The affected students who are excited about the management’s decision say they will take full advantage of the opportunity to do the needful.

RECONSIDERATION OF NON-REGISTERED STUDENTS–SECOND SEMESTER (2022/2023)

The University Community and the General Public are hereby informed that the Academic Board at its Emergency Meeting held on Monday, 14th August 2023 discussed the deferment of programme of some students in respect of the non-registration for the Second Semester (2022/2023 Academic Year).

The Board decided as follows: 1. That, Special Examinations shall be organised later for non-registered students after the End-of-Second Semester Examinations (2022/2023).

2. That, only affected students who have paid their school fees in full and appropriate penalties shall qualify to write the Special Examinations.

3. That, modalities for the Special Examinations shall be communicated in due course. All affected students who are interested should write to their Heads of Department with their student details for consideration latest by Tuesday, 22nd August 2023.

Note: Affected Students on industrial attachment/internship are included in this arrangement.