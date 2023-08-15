Clarence Avant’s smartness allowed him move confidently into the world nobody prepared him for – Obama eulogies late music executive

ModernGhana logo
Former United States President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have released a statement mourning the passing of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, who died on Sunday at age 91.

In the statement on Monday, August 14, Mr Obama reflected on Avant's barrier-breaking career and impact on entertainment and culture.

He stated, "Clarence was part of a generation that served as a bridge from a time when there was very little opportunity for Black people to a time when doors began to open."

"He demanded the world make room, and he paved the way for the rest of us," Mr Obama added.

The former President praised Avant's "cool and street smarts," saying this allowed the music mogul to "move confidently into worlds that nobody had prepared him for, never doubting he could figure it out."

Mr Obama further remarked, "Michelle and I will always be grateful for Clarence's friendship and wise counsel. Our thoughts are with Nicole, Alex, Ted, and everyone whose life was touched by a truly remarkable man.”

Avant, known as the "Godfather of Black Music," was a towering industry figure who mentored and launched the careers of numerous Black artists and executives over six decades.

He signed Bill Withers, boosted Michael Jackson's solo breakout, and served as chairman of Motown Records in the 1990s.

Avant, who died at his Los Angeles home, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

His death prompted tributes from across the music world praising his visionary leadership and commitment to expanding opportunities for Black artists.

