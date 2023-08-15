ModernGhana logo
I support ban on tricycles on Greater Accra highways due to safety reasons — Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has thrown his support for the ban on commercial tricycles known as 'pragyas' on highways and the central business district of Greater Accra.

Mr. Vanderpuye, who is the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Local Government Committee, believes risks to both riders and other road users justify any restrictions on tricycles to certain areas.

In an interview on JoyNews on Monday, August 14, the former Sports Minister stated "We are all in agreement with the ban on 'pragyas' on highways and the central business district."

He explained that while people should be allowed to use tricycles ('aboboyaas'), there needs to be registration and regulation by local assemblies.

"No one is saying people shouldn't use 'aboboyaas' but there is some registration you need to do with the assemblies and you can't go everywhere," he said.

The MP argued that the ban is necessary for safety reasons since many operators risk losing their lives in the process.

"The lives of the drivers themselves are also at risk and we must all support the ban."

Recently, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly banned tricycle operations in the Central Business District, sparking protests from riders who claimed it takes away their livelihoods.

The ban aims to address road congestion and accidents associated with tricycle use on highways and urban centers.

Isaac Donkor
