ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity

Headlines Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced a ban on the use of political party paraphernalia during festivals in the region.

This decision is aimed at promoting unity and cohesion among natives during festive periods.

According to Hon. Quartey, "We have banned the use of any political party paraphernalia at festivals."

He explained that prior to the celebration of some festivals, people would display party colors and symbols which shifts the focus away from the real meaning of the festivals.

"You will see the hoisting of political party paraphernalia and that shifts the focus of these festivals," the Regional Minister said in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews.

The ban is hoped to eliminate divisive partisan politics and prevent tensions during events that are meant to bring Ghanaians together.

Having prohibited party-branded attire, flags, banners and other political symbols, the minister wants to foster an atmosphere of harmony.

The Greater Accra Region is the most populated region in Ghana. The region is known for its annual celebrations like the Homowo festival of the Ga people and other festivities.

These events attract thousands of visitors from across the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Greater Accra Regional Minister fumes over sale of tomatoes, onions in front of Mahama’s house
15.08.2023 | Headlines
'Some say you are fronting for, sold our land to galamseyers' – Amissah Arthur confronts W/R chiefs
15.08.2023 | Headlines
Businesses will collapse due to 43% inflation, killer taxes – Franklin Cudjoe
15.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

GH60.8bn loss: BoG cant be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye GH¢60.8bn loss: BoG can’t be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye

1 hour ago

CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC

1 hour ago

We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them again — John Dumelo We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them aga...

2 hours ago

'Some say you are fronting for, sold our land to galamseyers' – Amissah Arthur confronts WR chiefs 'Some say you are fronting for, sold our land to galamseyers' – Amissah Arthur c...

2 hours ago

It's unacceptable for Ghanaians to pay GH3000 for a passport – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey fumes It's unacceptable for Ghanaians to pay GH¢3000 for a passport – Shirley Ayorkor ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians have had enough of Akufo-Addo's 'dangerous tribal-supremacist agenda' – Nii Moi Thompson Ghanaians have had enough of Akufo-Addo's 'dangerous tribal-supremacist agenda' ...

2 hours ago

Police top bribery in Ghana – Report Police top bribery in Ghana – Report

2 hours ago

'Onion, tomato market in front of Mahama's house' unbelievable!' — Henry Quartey exclaims 'Onion, tomato market in front of Mahama's house' unbelievable!' — Henry Quartey...

2 hours ago

Businesses will collapse due to 43 inflation, killer taxes – Franklin Cudjoe Businesses will collapse due to 43% inflation, killer taxes – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

We have the most wasteful govt in history which has left us poorer in debt – Franklin Cudjoe We have the most wasteful gov’t in history which has left us poorer in debt – Fr...

Just in....
body-container-line