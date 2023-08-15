Greater Accra RCC bans political paraphernalia at festivals to promote unity

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced a ban on the use of political party paraphernalia during festivals in the region.

This decision is aimed at promoting unity and cohesion among natives during festive periods.

According to Hon. Quartey, "We have banned the use of any political party paraphernalia at festivals."

He explained that prior to the celebration of some festivals, people would display party colors and symbols which shifts the focus away from the real meaning of the festivals.

"You will see the hoisting of political party paraphernalia and that shifts the focus of these festivals," the Regional Minister said in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews.

The ban is hoped to eliminate divisive partisan politics and prevent tensions during events that are meant to bring Ghanaians together.

Having prohibited party-branded attire, flags, banners and other political symbols, the minister wants to foster an atmosphere of harmony.

The Greater Accra Region is the most populated region in Ghana. The region is known for its annual celebrations like the Homowo festival of the Ga people and other festivities.

These events attract thousands of visitors from across the country.