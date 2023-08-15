Saboba: Coordinating director, internal auditor die in gory accident on Tamale-Yendi Road

The Saboba District Coordinating Director and his Internal Auditor have died in a gory accident on the Tamale-Yendi Road in the Northern region.

The accident occured Monday afternoon while the two individuals were carrying out an official duty.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the DCE for Saboba said the body of the internal auditor has been moved to Damango adding that on Tuesday, the remains of the coordinating director will also be transported to his hometown in the Upper West Region.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

-citinewsroom