Take away Atta Mills, all other politicians in NPP, NDC are crooks - Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Mr Martin Kpebu has applauded late President John Evans Atta Mills, describing his political records as unmatched.

According to Lawyer Martin Kpebu, apart from the late president politicians in Ghana now are only made up of crooks who are entangled in corruption.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he argued that these political crooks are found in not just the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) awaiting to clinch power to continue their illegal act.

“Politicians are usually crooks…bad boys and girls. NDC, NPP, all of them are crooks. Apart from Atta Mills who did not steal from us, the rest are crooks...Atta Mills was an honest man, the rest have been dribbled with corruption.

“We must have a special session on politicians and profile them, otherwise they would keep deceiving Ghanaians, these are crooks,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said.

The private legal practitioner continued, “You would be there and your classmate who is not even doing well like you are, gets a position and all of a sudden, he builds a mansion. These guys are causing us headaches.”

Since last year, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has been very critical of the ruling NPP government.

He has been a key member of a number of activist groups demanding accountability from government.

He holds the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disappointed the Ghanaian people after promising so much hope.

For now, he wants Ghanaians to cope with the hardships and vote out the ruling NPP government in the 2024 General Elections.