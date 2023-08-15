Ignore false reportage by media houses on alleged dismissal of students - KTU clarifies

15.08.2023 LISTEN

The Kumasi Technical University (KTU) has issued a warning against media organizations disseminating false information.

According to KTU, the claim that the university has expelled more than 2,000 students over delay in paying their fees is untrue.

In a statement, it noted that “The Management of the University’s attention has been drawn to publications by some media houses in relation to the subject above and wants to state categorically that the reportage by those media houses is totally inaccurate, especially when the University has not been contacted on the issue. The University wants to state that no student has been sacked. Rather, students who have not registered for the Second Semester of the 2022/2023 Academic Year, were asked to defer their programs for that semester after the university made several concessions to get all students to register.”

The university made repeated attempts to extend the registration deadline, but none of them were successful, the statement stated.

“Rather, students who have not registered for the Second Semester of 2022/2023 Academic Year, were asked to defer their programs for that semester after the university made several concessions to get all students to register,” it emphasised.

Below is the full statement by KTU

RE: TENSION AT KUMASI TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY AS

OVER TWO THOUSAND STUDENTS SACKED OVER DELAY

PAYMENT OF FEES

The Management of the University’s attention has been drawn to publications by some media houses in relation to the subject above and wants to state categorically that the reportage by those media houses is totally inaccurate, especially when the University has not been contacted on the issue. The University wants to state that no student has been sacked. Rather, students who have not registered for the Second Semester of 2022/2023 Academic Year, were asked to defer their programmes for that semester after the university made several concessions to get all students to register.

Per the Academic Calendar of the University approved by the Academic Board, the deadline for students to register was 29th May, 2023. The Management of the University sent a notice to all students on 24th May, 2023 to remind them of the deadline; and also announce designated offices to assist any student who had difficulties in connection with his or her registration.

The University sent notice to all students on 29th May, 2023 and extended the deadline for students’ registration to 5th June, 2023 after noticing that a significant number of students had not registered.

Due to several pleas from students and the University community, the deadline for students’ registration was again extended to 9th July, 2023. A notice was again sent to all the students on 30th June, 2023.

The Executives of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University had a meeting with the University Management and pleaded again for the students’ registration to be extended. The plea was accepted, and the date was extended to 28th July, 2023 by the University Management.

The SRC, at the end of the above deadline, again asked for another extension, though the End-of-Second-Semester Examinations were starting on 5th August, 2023. The SRC set its own registration deadline for its members, which was 3rd August, 2023 after which the University would not entertain any concessions. This was due to the numerous earlier concessions granted in connection with student course registration after the original deadline of 29th May, 2023 in the University’s Academic Calendar.

Despite the Executives of the SRC setting a deadline of 3rd August, 2023, the University added a human face and formally ended course registration for students on 7th August, 2023, when even the End-of-Second-Semester Examination had begun. After these many concessions, there are still 648 students who have not registered, as opposed to the 2,000 that some media houses had stated.

It must be noted that, contrary to what was falsely claimed, the University’s Academic Board took this decision, and not the Chancellor, the Honorable Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor.

Per the Students’ Handbook and other regulations of the University, students who failed to register are to be withdrawn from the University but the Academic Board considered several factors and asked the affected students to defer their programmes rather. We again entreat the media houses to note that the decision by the Academic Board for students to defer their programmes was based on Non-Registration and not the issue of payment of fees.

We also want to state that, there is no tension on campus as over 11,000 students who registered for the Second Semester of 2022/2023 Academic Year are comfortably writing their examinations without any difficulty. The examinations will end next week.

Signed

University Relations

For: Registrar

August 12, 2023

University Relations

+233(0)322496534/322496380 +233(0)501427580

@KsTU_GH @KsTU_GH

Kumasi Technical University