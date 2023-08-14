ModernGhana logo
SHS teacher shot dead; 3 others injured in Bawku

One person has been killed by an unknown gun man in conflict-prone Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The deceased, Paul Agyeman Konadu, was a technical teacher at Zamse Senior High/Technical School in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

A colleague of the deceased revealed that aside from teaching, he also worked as a taxi driver and plied the Bolga-Bawku route on weekends.

On the day of the incident, the unidentified person opened fire at him and other passengers as well as passers-by around 4 pm.

This led to Konadu’s death while three other people sustained injuries.

It is not known what the assailant’s intentions were.

Security personnel in the area are yet to comment on the incident.

