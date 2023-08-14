Freda Prempeh is the best-performing MP with excellent lobbying skills — Deputy Energy Minister

The Deputy Energy Minister, Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo, accompanied the current Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Hon. Dr. Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh who is the Member of Parliament for the people of Tano North District to connect some communities within the municipality to the national grid on August 8.

Hon. William, speaking at Yamfo Tanoano, one of the communities that were put on the national grid, expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the area and how she is always at the office of the Ministry of Energy to get this work done within the shortest possible time.

"She is very good at lobbying for projects, and I know how she has given us a lot of pressure at the ministry to get this work done, and to that end, I can say she is the best MP in the current government, and her lobbying skills are unmatched," Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo.

The seven (7) communities connected to the national grid are Agona, Atudurobisa, Koope, Tanoase, Asuade, Rubi, and Beposo.

She promised them that the roads that lead to those communities would see some facelift as soon as possible.

Nana Appiah Afrane, the Sanaahene of Yamfo Traditional Council, thanks Hon. Freda Prempeh for connecting those communities to the national grid to improve economic and social activities.

He advises the community to make good use of the lights to bring a lot of opportunities and development to the area.