TOR boss resignation causes stir

Jerry Kofi Hinson

The resignation of the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Jerry Kofi Hinson, on health grounds has sparked controversy in the oil and gas industry.

Mr Hinson submitted his resignation letter to the board of directors of the refinery on Friday 11 August 2023.

Jerry Kofi Hinson, a former Executive Director of Minecom, who was responsible for the oil and gas business unit, was appointed as the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery in March 2022.

He was the fourth MD of TOR under the administration of President Akufo-Addo. He took over the job from former managing director, Francis Boateng, and his deputy, Ato Morrison, who were both dismissed from office in June 2021.

Unconfirmed sources said he was forced to pull out following power play at the moribund company.

There is power play among some unseen hands over which company should have a stake in TOR in its revamping process.

Before his appointment in March 2022, a three-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) was appointed by the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to steer the affairs of the refinery following the dismissal of the previous MD and his deputy.

Mr Hinson, who has over 25 years work experience in a major Oil and Gas Company (Royal Dutch Shell), with global experience in Assets Development and Hydrocarbon Resource Management, is said to have cited health reasons for his resignation.

Speaking on behalf of the board of directors of TOR, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, thanked the outgoing MD for his service to the company and wished him good health and success in his future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the board of TOR has appointed Ernest Owusu-Sekyere, the Deputy Managing Director of the company, to act as the interim MD until a substantive MD is appointed.

Mr. Owusu-Sekyere has over 15 years' experience in the oil and gas industry and is expected to help lead the company during this period of transition.

The company is yet to release an official statement on the resignation of Mr Kofi Hinson.

-DGN online