Digitalise assets declaration system to curb corruption – Dormaa East MP tells Auditor-General

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, has urged the Auditor-General's office to modernise the asset declaration process through digitalisation in order to boost the fight against corruption within the country.

The MP’s call comes on the back of allegations involving a significant amount of money reportedly stolen from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah.

The former minister is currently being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for allegations of corruption and corruption-related activities.

Speaking to the parliamentary press corps, the Dormaa East MP stressed the need for making the asset declaration procedure more accessible and transparent to the public.

He emphasised that the assets declaration forms should be transitioned to an online platform, enabling easy and regular updates by the individuals required to declare their assets.

"I believe it is of utmost importance for the Auditor-General to provide a clear plan outlining how we can proceed with this digitalisation. I am advocating for the immediate computerisation of the asset declaration process. Individuals should be provided with a unique code that allows them to effortlessly access and update their declarations online. The system should be designed in such a way that once an update is submitted, it cannot be altered thereafter. This approach ensures adherence to the regulations," the MP stated.

He also indicated that a rigorous and strictly enforced digital asset declaration system would have far-reaching consequences for accountability and deterrence against corruption.

The Dormaa East MP is confident that if the legal framework was followed strictly, a significant number of individuals who have engaged in corrupt practices could potentially face legal consequences.

Source: classfmonline.com

