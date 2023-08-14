Tension mounts in Jacobu over alleged killing of two persons by police

Tension is mounting in Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region following the alleged killing of two people by the police last Thursday.

Information as to what led to the killing of the two, identified as miners, is scanty.

Some residents of Afoako, where the incident happened, have alleged the two were picked up by the police on Wednesday night but were found dead the next day.

According to them, a cartridge was found on one of the deceased whose name has been given as Clinton Amoateng/

“The police saw a cartridge and mercury on Clinton,” a resident narrated.

“They suspected he might be hiding a gun somewhere, so they questioned him and asked that he leads them to where he was hiding the gun.

“We heard a gun shot in the middle of the night. We suspect the police might have pulled the trigger on the suspects.”

Another resident, who spoke on GhanaAkoma with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin on Akoma FM, identified one of the deceased as an ex-convict.

The situation is brewing tension as some irate youth have threatened to avenge the death of Clinton, whom they claim to have been unjustifiably killed.

-3news.com