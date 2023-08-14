ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo’s refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrutiny most undemocratic, awfully reckless — Ablakwa

The Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has issued a caution to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urging him to abort any plan to deploy Ghanaian troops to troubled Niger.

The plea is in response to the potential participation of Ghana in an ECOWAS-led military intervention following the recent coup in Niger.

The West African region has been finding ways to deal with the coup in Niger, which has prompted leaders from ECOWAS to contemplate the deployment of a 'standby force' to assist in restoring democracy to the troubled nation.

However, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has voiced his concerns over the President's approach to this delicate situation.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, August 13, 2023, Mr Ablakwa said President Akufo-Addo's reluctance to present his Niger Policy before the Ghanaian Parliament for comprehensive scrutiny is a concerning affront to democratic principles.

He stated, “Akufo-Addo’s refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrutiny by the people’s elected representatives is most undemocratic and awfully reckless".

Read full statement below:

