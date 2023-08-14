Engage business professionals as lectures – TEI

Focusing on professors who have created businesses and firms out of their courses, according to Mr. Alexander Yanyi-Ampah, Lead Vice President of the non-governmental organization Tebah Educational Initiative (TEI), will have a greater impact on students.

He expressed worry that the government had been emphasizing professors and lecturers with impressive academic credentials but little or no real-world experience to impart to students.

Mr. Yanyi-Ampah thinks that hiring people from the sector as lecturers will hasten the application of Ghana's educational system.

TEI is a global project that provides mentorship, career assistance, leadership training, and scholarship possibilities to children worldwide.

The programme started in Maryland in the United States and was extended to Haiti, South Africa, and currently Ghana, where some schools in the Northern Region, Bono, and Westen Region were benefiting from the outfit.

In a meeting with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Team, which was overseen by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, Mr. Yanyi-Ampah, was backed by the founder and president of TEI, Mrs. Viola Yanyi-Ampah.

He explained that lecturers, regardless of educational background, who had created and maintained their own businesses based on the courses they teach, had encountered both ups and downs in their businesses, allowing them to instruct students from a practical perspective.

He continued by saying that some of these experiences had a significant impact on how effectively the Ghanaian educational system was able to prepare young people for the job market.

"It's about the experience and the output, not just the titles." Someone who has built a business will have a stronger impact on you, he says.

He said that this approach would produce better results because most of those teachers would be better prepared to meet both local and international standards as a consequence of their increased understanding.

According to the TEI's Lead Vice President, most of these professors would advocate fieldwork because of their experience in helping students gain clarity about the subject or issue, and that clarity lasts with them for a longer period of time.

He emphasized that every educational theory should be supported by how it may be applied in laboratories or in real life, claiming that practicality leads to expertise in the corresponding discipline.

He stated that practicality leads to competence and that when pupils perform the same activity again and rigorously, they learn how to apply principles and repair their faults in order to improve their skills.

Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah also pushed educational institutions to develop human resources holistically for the global market.

"The essence of modern education is to uncover skills and completely equip graduates to provide solutions to society's numerous problems." Any educational system that generates graduates that contribute to societal problems must reconsider its mandates.

"Ghana and Africa require pragmatic youth who are prepared to weather the storm, explore global opportunities and resources, and apply them to domestic challenges," Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah added.

She stated that the foundation would continue to support and motivate students around the world this year through educational initiatives, mentorship, and scholarship possibilities.

The foundation seeks partnerships with important stakeholders to give the resources and means for a quality education, which is a necessary component for students all around the world, beginning in Ghana, to enter the global marketplace.

"Our mission is to provide hope, inspire, motivate, and encourage the students with whom we work to pursue academic excellence." We provide students with the opportunity to thrive throughout their education in order to progress their country and the globe as a whole.

"Through the Tebah Private Donor Award Scholarship scheme, we offer scholarship opportunities, provide self-awareness mentorship programmes, and encourage students in self-development activities by engaging them in debates, sports, and other extracurricular activities," she explained.

"We have high expectations and hopes for our students," Mrs Yanyi-AMpah said of the effort. We are creating a culture in which they can use their abilities and talents in their studies while being guided to become effective future leaders."

-CDA Consult || Contributor